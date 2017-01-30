Hays USD 489 BOE to discuss bond issue timeline at Monday’s meeting

By: GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

At 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Rockwell Administration Center, the Hays USD 489 Board of Education will discuss the bond issue timeline to improve facilities around the district, vote on two items, and have a special social to honor its school board members.

Last Thursday, USD 489 held a bond issue volunteer meeting open to the public where community members could come to the Hays High School lecture room and ask questions.

On Monday, Superintendent John Thissen will bring up some of those questions as they discuss upcoming meetings and dates scheduled to address the district’s facility improvement plan.

USD 489 has hired DLR Group as its architectural firm and Naboltz Construction as its new construction at risk manager in moving forward with a new bond campaign. The board will finalize its contract with DLR at Monday’s meeting.

The board also will act on two items that were discussed at last week’s meeting.

Last week, the board had planned on acting on the approval of a facility improvement planner, but after concerns were raised, that issue was tabled.

The board will also act on the approval of the Kansas Association of School Board policies. These are recommendations that were passed by the Kansas Association of School Boards in December.

Held before the meeting at 5:30 p.m. will be the school board appreciation social which gives community members a chance to thank the seven USD 489 board members for their service.

Cake and punch will be provided for all those that attend the social.

Other items on the agenda:

Board goals

Staff access to the district’s safety deposit box

Administrative contracts