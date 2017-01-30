First Made in Kansas Day to feature Mars Chocolate

KDOC

TOPEKA–The Kansas Department of Commerce will host the first of three Made in Kansas Days, featuring several manufacturers in the state. The first Made in Kansas Day will feature Mars Chocolate. The global brand maintains a flagship factory in Topeka. Made in Kansas Day will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the second floor rotunda of the Kansas Statehouse.

Made in Kansas Days are designed to promote the Made in Kansas the Heart of America initiative, which is designed to promote pride in manufacturing companies in Kansas. It will allow the companies in this sector to unite under the banner of mutual excellence that is manufacturing in the state of Kansas.

“It is so vital that we highlight our amazing Kansas businesses that are responsible for manufacturing global brands,” said Kansas Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave. “We are honored to partner with such a profound business and employer and we look forward to continuing to promote manufacturing in the state using Made in Kansas the Heart of America.”

Mars Chocolate opened its Kansas factory in 2014, where it manufactures various candy products, and made an initial $330 million capital investment. In 2015, Mars announced a $100 million expansion which will be completed in 2017. The company employs more than 390 associates statewide.

“At Mars we are proud to call Kansas home and are thrilled to be a member of the Topeka community. We are continuing to expand in Topeka thanks to the outstanding talent and support we’ve received,” said Topeka Site Director for Mars Chocolate North America Bret Spangler. “Mars is committed to continuing to grow and make America’s favorite treats in America’s heartland.”

Made in Kansas Day will take place at later dates as well, highlighting the excellent businesses that make the Kansas manufacturing industry second-to-none.