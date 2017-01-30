FHSU’s Joel Dugan part of 119th annual Midwest Art Exhibition

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

“Parallel Perspectives,” an exhibit of paintings by Joel Dugan, assistant professor of art and design at Fort Hays State University, will be among works by five artists in the 119th annual Midwest Art Exhibition, which opened Sunday with a reception in the Birger Sandzén Memorial Gallery in Lindsborg.

The exhibition will be open through April 23.

Dugan, in biographical material for the exhibition, said his paintings are “focused on connectivity and engagement.”

“I paint and create the elusive form of consciousness, realizing something that is not visible to the human eye,” said Dugan. “Imagination and memory melt together in a weave, bonding what is known and what is imagined to create personal truth.”

The artists participating in the exhibit all have roots in Kansas. The exhibition is one of five that encompass the 119th annual Midwest Art Exhibition.

Four other exhibits are part of the Midwest Exhibition:

“Alter Egos,”: sculpture by Michaela Valli Groeblacher, Lindsborg.

“Dream Anthologies,” paintings by Warren Taylor, San Angelo, Texas.

“Stardust and Sunshine,” soft pastels by Elaine Lierly Jones, Gardner.

Works by Smoky Valley High School students.