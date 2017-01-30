Curtis W. Caldwell, 64, passed away unexpectedly at Ellinwood District Hospital on Jan. 27, 2017 in Ellinwood, KS.

Born in Clinton, SC on January 21st, 1953 the son of Joseph L. & Nanny L. (Bigham) Caldwell, he was a 20-year resident of Phillipsburg, 15-year resident of Hays, and recently Ellinwood for the past two years. He proudly served his country a total of 13 years in the United States Army and the Army National Guard.

Mr. Caldwell also worked as a forklift operator at Tamko in Phillipsburg and later as a computer technician. He married JoAnn Lamont on August 26, 1978 in Kensington, KS.

Survivors include loving wife, JoAnn Caldwell, Ellinwood, KS; daughters, Samantha (Joe) Diaz, Gorham, KS, Heidi (Chester) Freeman, Ellinwood, KS, Mackenzie (Stan) Flinn, Hays, KS; brothers, John (Denise) Caldwell, Newnan, GA, and Tom (Joy) Caldwell, Williston, SC; sisters ,Joy Moore, Fountain Inn, SC and Jodi Kinney, Spartanburg, SC. Other survivors include 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and 3 step-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be announced at a later time. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or the VA in care of Minnis Chapel, PO Box 246, Ellinwood, KS 67526.