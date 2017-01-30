Pfeifer, Kansas – Bernadette “Bernie” Dome, age 83, died Sunday, January 29, 2017, at Hays Medical Center Hays, Kansas.

She was born January 7, 1934, on the farm East of Lorretto, Kansas, to Simplicus “Sim” and Sophia (Herman) Stremel. She married Floris Dome on May 27, 1952, in Lorretto, Kansas.

She was a homemaker, a farmer’s wife, a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers. Bernadette grew up in Lorretto, Kansas and graduated from the Sacred Heart Academy for girls in Wichita, Kansas. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking and baking.

Survivors include her husband, Floris Dome, of the home; five sons, Florian L. Dome, Pfeifer, KS; Darrell Dome, Abilene, KS; Marion Dome and wife, Susan, Olathe, KS; Stuart Dome and wife, Tammy, Victoria, KS; Stan Dome, Hays, KS; one daughter, Brenda Dome-Luff and husband, Clyde Luff, Wichita, KS; two sisters, Edna Temaat, Hutchinson, KS; Sister Cecelia Ann Stremel, Great Bend, KS; three grandchildren, Andrea Hoffman(Brenton), Ashley Dome, Bryan Dome; and one great grandchild, Rhett Hoffman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jim Stremel and one brother-in-law, Tony Temaat.

Services are 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Pfeifer, Kansas. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Pfeifer, Kansas.

A vigil service will be at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd Street, Hays, Kansas 67601.

Visitation is from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M. Tuesday, at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, and from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Pfeifer, Kansas.

Memorial to Holy Cross Charities, Inc. Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net.