State Treasurer Estes launches ABLE savings program

KS STATE TREASURER

TOPEKA–People with disabilities will now be able to save for their future without losing benefits or paying taxes on the money they invest.

After a long journey through the federal and state legislative process, the Kansas ABLE (Achieving a Better Life Experience program) is now enrolling members at www.KS.savewithABLE.com. Currently, enrollees can choose between six different investments options. A banking product with a debit card will be available in the spring.

“This program has the ability to transform the lives of people with disabilities from dependence to independence,” said State Treasurer Ron Estes. “The possibilities to save and plan for the future through this program are truly limitless.”

People who have a disability that occurred before they were 26 years old can use the program to save for costs like education, housing, healthcare, job training, and many other qualified expenses.

“The launch today is the product of the hard work of many people on many different levels,” Treasurer Estes said. “I’m grateful to the entire Kansas congressional delegation, including Congressman Yoder and Senator Moran, State Representative Erin Davis, former State Senator Greg Smith, State Senator Molly Baumgardner, and others like Jawanda and Rachel Mast, and the entire National Down Syndrome Society, among many others, who made enacting ABLE a true priority.”

Previously, people with disabilities could only save $2,000 in assets in order to remain eligible for many federal means-tested benefits programs. Because of the Kansas ABLE program, eligible individuals and families can establish ABLE savings accounts that will not jeopardize their eligibility for those programs if the balance is less than $100,000.

Individuals do not need to be a resident of Kansas to enroll in the Kansas ABLE savings program, which can be completed at www.KS.SaveWithABLE.com or by calling 888.609.8919.