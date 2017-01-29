Samuel Bruntz, 93, went to meet his Lord and Savior Friday, January 27th, 2017. He was born July 16th, 1923 in Bazine, KS to Jacob & Eva Bruntz.

He was a devoted husband, father, grand-father and great grand-father. He lived his life in Bazine, where he farmed and worked in the oil field. He served as a paratrooper (82nd Airborne) in WWII in Germany and Japan.

He married Esther Schoenhals in 1950 and raised a family of four sons in Bazine. He was a life-long member of the St. Paul Congregational Church of Bazine. His retirement was spent at his shop in Bazine restoring antique tractors and small engines.

He was preceded in death by his wife Esther, son Lyle and wife, Del, mother Eva, father Jacob, sisters Rose, Viola, Dorothy, half sister Ruby, brothers Edward and John. He is survived by sons Craig (Beverly) of Overland Park, KS, Rodney (Patricia) of Valley Center, KS and Kent (Cindy) of Mulvane, KS, grand-children Kim, Kelley, Jonathan, Christopher, Carissa, Michelle, Jordan, great grand-children Jonathan, Kathryn, Jaden, Samuel, Benjamin and Leah, brother Ruben of Watauga, TX. Those hearts that knew him are broken and he will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be Monday, January 30th, 7 PM at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home in Ness City, KS. Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 31st at the St. Paul Congregational Church in Bazine, KS. Burial in the Bazine Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Paul Congregational Church Bazine, KS.