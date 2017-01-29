One intersection opens Monday, another closes during Oak Street waterline work

CITY OF HAYS

Beginning Monday, January 30, 2017, 23rd & Oak Street intersection will be closed and 22nd & Highland intersection will be opened to traffic. This intersection will be closed for an estimated 2 weeks.

The project is scheduled to be completed by May 1st (pending weather conditions).

Signs will be in place to direct the traveling public. The traveling public should use caution and if at all possible avoid these areas.

The city of Hays regrets any inconvenience this may cause to the public. If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Planning, Inspection, and Enforcement Division (785) 628-7310 or the contractor, J-Corp, at (785) 628-8101.