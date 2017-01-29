New season of ‘The Kansas Legislature’ begins in February

SHPTV

BUNKER HILL – Smoky Hills Public Television viewers have the opportunity to hear from area legislators and ask questions through the local production “The Kansas Legislature.” The first episode of the new season will air Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.

The show airs during the legislative session, which gives the legislators and viewers the opportunity to discuss up-to-date issues. For each show, legislators from the SHPTV viewing area are invited to participate in the live call-in program. Typically, a moderator and three to four legislators take part in each show.

The 2017 season of “The Kansas Legislature” will air February 3, 10 and 17 ; March 31; April 21 and May 19 from 7:00-8:00 p.m. Past episodes can be viewed at www.smokyhillstv.org.

Smoky Hills Public Television is the 2016 Kansas Association of Broadcasters Non-Metro Station of the Year.