Mostly sunny, breezy Sunday

A little warmer but still breezy today. Monday looks be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid and upper 60s and lighter winds. Look for cooler temperatures to return through mid to late week.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a northwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 8 to 16 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.