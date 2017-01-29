KDA dairy hauler training now available online

KDA

MANHATTAN ­­— The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s dairy inspection program now offers training for milk haulers and samplers in an online format. This new format will ensure that training for these key members of the milk supply chain is consistent statewide and convenient to access.

The updated program, which is available at no cost, is composed of six modules, each containing a video followed by an online quiz. The modules cover topics including general licensing, testing and food defense. Training is hauler-specific and includes modules directed towards multi-farm haulers, direct load tankers and in-line samplers. A summary of all training requirements within the Kansas dairy industry can be found at agriculture.ks.gov/dairy-industry, and the video modules can be found at the new website, animalcaretraining.org/milkhauler.

Training is required of all milk haulers and must be renewed every three years. After training, participants can print a certificate of completion and contact the KDA dairy and feed safety program to schedule an in-person meeting with an inspector to complete the process. The new training modules are also available to milk haulers and samplers nationwide.

“Milk haulers are an important link between the milk producer and the milk plant,” said George Blush, program manager for the KDA dairy and feed safety program. “The dairy inspection program ensures that milk haulers know what to do and how to do it, and that haulers take time to carry out these duties at each pickup location.” A primary duty of KDA’s dairy inspection program is to promote the production and sale of quality dairy products in Kansas. KDA is committed to helping to ensure a safe food supply and providing consumer protection to the best of our ability.

The online program is made possible by a U.S. Food and Drug Administration Integrated Food Defense and Emergency Response Grant. The goal of the IFD Grant is to generate improved food defense tools and resources.

For more information about the Kansas dairy industry, contact George Blush at (785) 564-6761 or George.Blush@ks.gov.