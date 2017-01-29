Hilda Anna Magdalena (Dunker) Holste, 98, of Ludell, died Thursday, January 26, 2017, at Kearney (Nebraska) Regional Medical Center.

She was born December 3, 1918, at the family farm near Ludell, the eldest child of Herman C. and Marie (Domsch) Dunker, Jr. and was baptized at home on December 9, 1918, by the Reverend Otto Moellmer. On March 20, 1932 she was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church north of Ludell.

Hilda was a 1940 graduate of Atwood Community High School where she enjoyed portraying the part of “Carmen” in the musical and playing a flute in band. After graduation she was employed in Kansas City, Denver, and Atwood.

On October 12, 1944, Hilda and Ernst F. Holste, Ludell, were married at Trinity Lutheran. They partnered so very well in their farming operation east of Ludell and in the Christian upbringing of their three children – PeggyJean, Charles Dwight, and Roger Paul.

Hilda enjoyed working and celebrating with her extended families of Holstes, Dunkers, church (choir, LWML, occasional secretary for Immanuel’s pastor) and community (4-H leader). Other joys in her life included gardening and trying new vegetables, fruits and recipes. Because learning was a passion, she loved travel and seeing new and interesting places and events, doing cross word and word find puzzles, and spending time playing new and old games with others.

From double pneumonia at the age of three days, through a number of other life-threatening diseases and circumstances, to radiation for cancer at the age of 97, Hilda’s spirit of living and her faith in God’s saving and merciful grace were an inspiration to many. A daily devotional life was augmented by her lifelong Rawlins County Lutheran church membership; first at Trinity, then Immanuel, then Grace, and finally Redeemer.

Hilda is survived by daughter PeggyJean (David) Kuerschner, St. Charles, Missouri; sons, Charles “Chuck” (Lea nee Anderson), Ludell and Roger (Betsy nee Wigner), Ludell; brother Eugene (Barbara), Ludell; grandchildren, Jonathan Kuerschner, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jeffrey Kuerschner, Plattsmouth, Nebraska, Jenienne (Jason) Gabathuler, Springfield, Missouri, Charles “Alex” Holste, Kansas City, Missouri, Elizabeth “Libby” (Jeffrey) Bode, Fort Worth, Texas; great grandsons, JJ and Joey Kuerschner, Rhys and Rhett Bode, Lucas and Louis Gabathuler; brothers-in-law, Harry Thowe, Russell and Erwin Thiele, Colby and sister-in-law Celene Dunker, Ludell; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mrs. Holste was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ernie; sisters, Eltora Thiele, Viola Thowe, Clara Hestermann and husband Hubert; nephews, Craig Dunker and Clifford Hestermann; Holste in-laws, Charlotte “Lottie” and Henry Nietfeld, Margaret and John Hestermann, Amanda and Robert Nietfeld, Pauline and August Zander and Mathilda “Tillie” and Harry Henningsen.

Visitation will be Monday, January 30, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Baalmann Mortuary, Atwood. Funeral service will be Tuesday, January 31, 10:30 a.m. at Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, Atwood. Burial will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Ludell. Memorials may be made to KNGN Radio, the Lutheran Hour, or Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, Atwood, in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 391, Colby, Kansas 67701. For online condolences or information, visit www.baalmannmortuary.com.