Gloria (Goetz) Teel, 96, of Russell, Kansas passed away at her home in Russell on Saturday, January 28, 2017.

Celebration of the Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, February 2, 2017 at St. Mary, Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell. A private burial of ashes will follow at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, with the family present to greet friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

A Memorial has been established with the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Handicap Fund. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.