FHSU students selected in vocal competition finals

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

Three Fort Hays State University students have been selected to compete in the final round of the 2017 Barbara Rondelli Kansas Statewide Classical Voice Competition.

Clayton Capra, baritone, is a Dighton senior.

Estella Schumacher, soprano, is a Great Bend senior.

Hayley Shoemaker, messo-soprano, is a Quinter sophomore.

They are students of Dr. Joseph Perniciaro, associate professor of music and theatre. Pianists Leann Hillmer and Pam McGowne will accompany the students.

Sixteen contenders will perform in the finals on March 11 at Pittsburg State University.