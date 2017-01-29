Eva Gene Gillen, age 92, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2017 at Wichita County Health Center in Leoti, Kansas.

Eva Gene was born October 18, 1924 on the Smith family homestead in Wichita County, Kansas the daughter of Marques S. & Goldie (Adams) Smith. A lifetime resident of Wichita County, she was a 1942 graduate of Wichita County High School and then served as a secretary for the Wichita County Extension Service. Following her marriage, she was a farm wife and homemaker.

Eva Gene was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Alter Society and Mother’s Study Club all in Leoti, Kansas.

She also served on the Wichita County Thrift Shop board, was a Charter Member of the Wichita County Municipal Golf Course, was a hospital volunteer, 4-H leader and EHU member.

On October 12, 1944 she married Nicholas John Gillen in Marienthal, Kansas. Nick passed away on August 9, 2013 in Leoti, Kansas

Eva Gene’s surviving family includes

Two sons-

Tom & Linda Gillen-​Austin, Texas

Jerry & Peggy Gillen-​Leoti, Kansas

One brother-

Wendall Smith-​Midland, Texas

Four grandchildren

Levi & Clarissa Gillen-​Overland Park, Kansas

Lucas & Sunny Gillen-​Leawood, Kansas

Trenton Gillen-​Winter Park, Colorado

Greg Muddell-​Atlanta, Georgia

Six Great Grandchildren

Nicholas, Parker & Kylie Gillen- Overland Park, Kansas

Asher, Andrew & Abbott Gillen- Leawood, Kansas

Her parents, one daughter, Sandra Gillen and two brothers, Harold Smith and Wayne Smith, precede her in death.

Vigil Services will be held at 7:00 pm Monday at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Leoti, Kansas.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Leoti, Kansas with Father Benjamin Martin officiating.

Burial will be in Leoti Cemetery in Leoti, Kansas.

Friends may call from noon until 5:00 pm at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Leoti, Kansas.

Memorials may be given to the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church Building fund in care of the funeral home.