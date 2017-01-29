Convicted Kansas sex offender denied relief of life sentence

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man serving time for raping a 13-year-old has now been denied any relief from serving a life sentence by the Kansas Court of Appeals.

Cornelio Salazar-Moreno, 39, was convicted of rape, two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and adultery. The crimes occurred in late 2007 and early 2008.

Salazar-Moreno was ultimately sentenced to three concurrent life sentences under Jessica’s Law, meaning he’s serving one life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

In his appeal, he claimed trial error in the admission of evidence and failure to grant several mistrial motions. Those claims were rejected by the Kansas Court of Appeals and the verdicts were upheld.

In 2015, he filed a Habeas Corpus motion and was denied any relief by Reno Judge Trish Rose.

He appealed and they ruled against him on the felony counts. However, the court did dismiss the misdemeanor count of adultery, according to District Attorney Keith Schroeder.

The defendant will now ask for a review in front of the Kansas Supreme Court, according to Schroeder.