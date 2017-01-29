BEECH: Hays to host regional farmers market vendor workshop

The Kansas Department of Agriculture, K-State Research and Extension and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will host a regional farmers market vendor workshop in Hays on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, to assist farmers’ market vendors and managers. This is the last of four regional workshops which were held this year.

The workshop will be held at the KSU Agriculture Research Center Auditorium, 1232 240th Avenue just south of Hays. Onsite registration will open at 8:30 a.m. and the workshop will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude by 3 p.m.

Registration for this workshop is now open and the cost is $20 per participant, which includes lunch. The deadline to register for early-bird pricing is February 7. After February 7, the cost increases to $25 and lunch cannot be guaranteed.

Kansas farmers’ markets not only provide a fresh food source, but also stimulate the local economy. In 2016, 75 farmers’ markets were registered with KDA’s Central Registration of Farmers’ Markets.

“Selling food directly to consumers through farmers’ markets provides producers a chance to tell their farm’s story, but there are also legal, safety and financial parameters that vendors need to understand before choosing this marketing tool,” said Londa Nwadike, consumer food safety specialist with K-State Research and Extension and the University of Missouri.

Workshop topics will include:

• Keynote speaker on Successful Farmers’ Market Vending

• Beekeeping 101

• Regulations on selling meat, eggs and poultry direct to consumer

• Double Up Food Bucks SNAP matching program

• Cover cropping and other soil health strategies

• Food safety inspection requirements

• Kansas Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Certified Farmer Training

KDA’s weights and measures program will also offer free scale certification at the workshop for attendees.

Online registration and payment is preferred for this workshop at FromtheLandofKansas.com/FMConference. Printable registration forms are available at the Ellis County Extension Office or on our website at www.ellis.ksu.edu. For those unable to register online, please return the completed form and payment to: KSU Ellis County Extension Office, c/o Linda Beech, 601 Main, Suite A, Hays, KS 67601.

This will be an informative learning opportunity for current or prospective farmers market vendors and market managers. For more information, contact the Ellis County Extension Office, 785- 628-9430 or lbeech@ksu.edu.

Linda K. Beech is Ellis County Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences.