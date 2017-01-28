Sip N Spin – Saturday Special – French Dip Sandwich & homecut fries January 28, 2017 by Jeremy Coulter Leave a Comment French Dip Sandwich & Homecut Fries $5.79 Follow us on Facebook! 209 W 10th St Hays, Kansas (785) 625-9292 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related