NW Kan. teen hospitalized after ejected when SUV rolls

GRAHAM COUNTY – A Graham County teen was injured in an accident at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday in Hill City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 Ford Expedition driven by Dajuen Troivan Chapman, 17, was southbound in the 600 Block south 2nd Avenue in Hill City.

The SUV skidded off the roadway into the east ditch. It struck the ditch bank, rolled, Vehicle #1 broke 2 power poles and the driver was ejected.

Chapman was transported to Graham County Hospital and then flown to Hays Medical Center.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.