No classes Feb. 8 for Hays USD 489 schools

Hays USD 489

On Monday, Jan. 23, the USD 489 Board of Education approved Feb. 8 as an all-day inservice. Due to inclement weather, a snow day was called on the original inservice day on Jan. 16. There will be no school for students in grades K-12 on Feb. 8.

The district chose Feb. 8, previously scheduled as an early release day, as a replacement date for an all-day inservice due to a scheduled guest speaker being in the district that day.

In order to assist families with activities for students on that day, the district has worked with the Hays Recreation Commission to organize events for this day. The Hays Recreation Commission will have various activities available for students from 1 pm to 5 pm that day. To enroll your student in the HRC afternoon session, call 785-623-2650.

An updated district calendar is attached and available on the district website. The district apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause parents and appreciates everyone’s flexibility. Call (785) 623-2400 if you have any questions.