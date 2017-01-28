Man sentenced for dragging Kansas officer with his car

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man who fled from police while an officer was hanging on to his steering wheel was sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

Dyllon Alan Tucker, 25, was sentenced Friday for the April 2016 incident.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports police found Tucker asleep in his car with music playing loudly.

When they woke Taylor up, he drove off in his car with officer Cassandra Caviness hanging from the driver’s door. The officer was dragged for several hundred feet before she shot Tucker in the shoulder.

Caviness suffered a broken arm.

At the time, Tucker was on 18 months of probation on a drug conviction. His sentences on that charge and a second previous case were added to his sentence for his encounter with Caviness.