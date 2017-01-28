Kansas man sentenced for DUI crash that killed his friend

GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — A Hutchinson man has been sentenced to three years in prison for a drunken-driving accident that killed his friend.

Twenty-year-old Dakota Wade James was sentenced Friday for a May 15 wreck on the Barton/Stafford county line. Investigators say James missed a curve and his pickup truck rolled, leaving 20-year-old Jacob Kenny of Great Bend dead.

James told authorities after the accident that Kenny had been driving. James also had a history of alcohol-related violations, including a DUI arrest four months before the crash.

Prosecutors charged James with involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence but he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter by reckless behavior.

A 30-day sentence for filing a false police report will run concurrently with the prison time.