Hays ties tournament record in victory

Dustin Armbruster

Hays High and Dodge City played for the second time in nine days when they faced off for fifth place of the Mid-America Classic in McPherson on Saturday. The Lady Indians had beat Dodge City 55-34 in their previous meeting in Hays.

Neither team scored over the first three and a half minutes until Dodge City hit a three pointer. Hays then went on a 10-2 run over the final four minutes of the first quarter to take a 10-5 lead. The Indian’s offense disappeared over the first four plus minutes of the second quarter, turning the ball over on six of the first eight possessions. Dodge City used the opportunity to go on a 9-0 run to take their biggest lead of the half at 14-10. The Indian’s Brooke Denning then scored the next six points of the quarter to give Hays a 16-14 lead at half time.



Highlights

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/HHG-Highlights-1-28-17-Final.wav

True to form of the first two quarters, Hays went scoreless for a long period to open up the third quarter. The Indians did not score for the first 6:35 yet scored the next five points to take a 21-18 fifteen seconds left in the third. Dodge City though scored in the final five seconds on a traditional three point play to tie the game at 21 heading to the fourth quarter.

Hays again went scoreless for a long stretch to open the fourth quarter. This time not scoring for first 5:32. Hays though defensively again buckled down to only trail by two at 23-21. Savannah Schneider gave Hays the lead back at 24-23 on a traditional three point play with 2:37 left. The Red Demons tied the game at 24 before a jumper by Jaycee Dale with 1:20 left gave Hays the lead for good at 26-24. Hays made just two of their final five free throws taking a 28-25 lead. Dodge City did have one last chance to tie the game down by four. A Indian foul put the Red Demons to the line with nine seconds left. Dodge City hit the first of two free throws and rebounded the miss on the second. The Red Demons missed a three that would have tied the game and Hays took the victory 28-25.

Coach Kirk Maska

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/HHG-Coach-1-28-17.wav

The 28 points by Hays High ties a record for least points scored by a winning team in tournament history. The combined 53 points was just two more than the record for fewest points combined in a tournament game.

Hays improves to 8-4. Dodge City falls to 4-8. Savannah Schneider led the Indians with 11. Tia Bradshaw scored a game high 12. The two teams will meet up for a third time on the season February, 21st in Dodge City.