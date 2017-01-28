Fourth quarter run carries Lindenwood past Tiger women

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

HAYS, Kan. – Lindenwood scored the first 14 points of the fourth quarter to build a 16-point lead then held off the Fort Hays State women the rest of the way for a 76-70 win in front of 3,071 Saturday afternoon at Gross Coliseum. The win was the Lions first ever over the Tigers in six tries and snapped FHSU’s 25-game home court win streak.

Tony Hobson Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

The Lady Lions (8-11, 4-8 MIAA) quick fourth quarter start broke open a tight game that saw each team’s largest lead at five points.

The Tigers (15-5, 6-5 MIAA) held Lindenwood without a field goal over the final six and-a-half minutes but could only get as close as five in the final 10 seconds.

Jill Faxon came off the bench for the second straight game and led the Tigers with 13 points. Emma Stroyan recorded her first double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Carly Heim, who made her second straight start, added 11.

Lindenwood was led by freshman Lindsey Medlen and senior Alex Haley who both scored 16.