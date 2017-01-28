Early registration open for Becoming An Outdoors Woman

KDWPT

PRATT – Getting started in hunting, fishing, or just about any outdoor activity, can be intimidating for most people, but especially for women.

Ladies today are faced with societal and familial pressures that often prevent them from pursuing outdoor quests, but the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism has a solution for that: Becoming An Outdoors-Woman (BOW) workshops. BOW workshops – or rather really fun weekend rendezvous where women can take classes of their choosing – provide outdoor skills training in a fun, friendly, and laid-back atmosphere.

Interested women are encouraged to sign up for the next workshop, May 5-7 at Rock Springs 4-H Center in Junction City. With more than 25 different classes to choose from, attendees can craft the perfect outdoor weekend, tailored specifically to their interests.

Cost for the three-day workshop is $250, which includes lodging, meals and class supplies. Three $100 scholarships are available to first-time participants based on financial need.

Early registration will be open to first-time participants through February 10. If spots still remain, past participants may register thereafter. Registration closes April 25. Applicants are encouraged to apply early as spring workshops fill up fast. To register, visit www.ksoutdoors.com and click “Education,” then “Becoming an Outdoor Woman.”

For questions, call or email Jami McCabe at (785) 845-5052 or kansasbow@sbcglobal.net.

To learn more, and view pictures of past workshops, visit the BOW Facebook page found under “Becoming an Outdoors Woman KANSAS.”