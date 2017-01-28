Big second half carries Lindenwood to win over Fort Hays State

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

Hays, Kan. – Fort Hays State was held to one field goal and was outscored 13-5 after taking a one-point lead with 6:04 to play and lost to Lindenwood 71-62 in front of 3,525 Saturday afternoon. The Lions (15-9, 5-7 MIAA), who shot 28-percent in the first half and trailed by three at halftime, scored 46 points in the second half to pick up their first ever win at Gross Coliseum.

Mark Johnson Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

The Tigers (11-8, 5-6 MIAA) shot only 39-percent for the game and were outscored by 10 at the free throw line.

Rob Davis was held to a season-low seven points and hit his only 3-pointer with less than a minute to play. Hadley Gillum led FHSU with 17 points and seven rebounds. Trey O’Neil added 15.

Chandler Diekvoss scored 19 and Bakari Triggs, who had seven interceptions for the Lions football team, added 16 along with nine rebounds.