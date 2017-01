Von Davis, age 95, of Oakley, passed away on January 26, 2017 at Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Hays, KS. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He attended Denver University and obtained a B.S. in Chemistry after his army service. He had been a mail carrier at the U.S. Post Office.

Funeral service: 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 30, 2017 at the Oakley United Methodist Church. Visitation: 5 – 8 p.m., Sunday, January 29, 2016 at Kennedy-Koster Funeral Home, Oakley.

Memorials: Oakley Public Library.