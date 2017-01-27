TMP girls win, boys fall to Abilene

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Girls: TMP 60, Abilene 41

Boys: Abilene 58, TMP 57

HAYS, Kan.-Abilene started Friday night’s match-up against TMP with a 14-2 first quarter run to take early control. McKenzie Funston pumped in 12 first quarter points and finished the half with 14 total. The Lady Monarchs closed the gap to 21-12 by the end of the first quarter.

TMP scored the first 11 points of the second quarter to take their first lead at 23-21. Abilene would score the next five points to regain the lead. TMP would answer with a three from Sara Schippers to tie the game at 26 which is where the game sat at the half-time break. TMP’s Megan Koenigsman scored 9 first half points. That put her over 1,000 career points in the first half.

TMP controlled the second half. The Lady Monarchs led 42-33 after the third quarter and cruised to the 60-41 win. TMP’s defensive pressure proved to much for the Cowgirls who dropped to 8-5 on the season. TMP has won 11 straight and improve to 13-1 on the season. The Lady Monarchs are off until next Friday when they will host Norton.

TMP opened the game on a 9-0 run and led early against the visitors from Abilene. The Cowboys would close the gap to 15-12 at the end of the first quarter. Abilene took the lead in the second quarter and extended it to as many as 7 points but TMP cut that lead to 5 points at half.

Creighton Renz played a strong first half with a couple of early buckets and finished with 9 points at the break. Luke Ruder chipped in with 8. Parker Base scored 8 to lead Abilene as TMP held the Cowboys’ leading scorer Ryan Wilson to only 2 first half points.

The two teams settled in to what was a fun second half as they went back and forth the final two quarters. Abilene took a 7 point lead early in the third but TMP would answer and pull within 2 points, 45-43, going into the fourth quarter. David McFarland would hit a three pointer out of the gates in the fourth quarter to give TMP their first lead since early in the second quarter.

Abilene responded with a six point run to take a lead they would never relinquish and went on to win 58-57. The Cowboys improve to 12-1. TMP drops to 7-7 and will host Norton next Friday.

