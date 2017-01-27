Sen. Moran joins Senate Environment & Public Works Committee

OFFICE OF SEN. MORAN

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) is joining the U.S. Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), as well as retaining his membership on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agencies in the 115th Congress.

Both roles put him in a better position to advocate for family farmers and ranchers and work to eliminate burdensome regulations that threaten the future of rural America.

“I often hear from Kansans that overregulation is the greatest threat to the economy of rural America,” said Sen. Moran. “My seat on the EPW Committee will give me the opportunity to work to roll back burdensome rules from the EPA and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service that harm our farmers and ranchers, raise the cost of energy for families, and hinder economic development in rural communities. I will fight for commonsense solutions to issues facing our state.”

Sen. Moran continued, “I also look forward to continuing my focus on investing in policies that are vital to Kansas farmers and ranchers, such as agriculture research, crop insurance and efforts to increase exports as a member of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee. I will push to make certain our next Secretary of Agriculture understands the unique challenges facing rural communities. Additionally, through the subcommittee’s jurisdiction over the FDA budget, I will work to advance public health innovations, including development of new medicines, medical devices and food safety practices”

“Sen. Moran’s new role on the Environment and Public Works Committee gives Kansans another strong advocate against the threats of overregulation at the EPA that hurt family farmers,” Kansas Farm Bureau President and Montgomery County farmer Richard Felts said. “Sen. Moran has always been a champion for farmers and ranchers, and we appreciate his leadership on behalf of Kansas agriculture.”

“Ranchers in Kansas and across the country will benefit from Sen. Moran’s new role on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee,” said Kansas Livestock Association President David Clawson of Englewood, Kan. “We appreciate his efforts to scrutinize existing regulations and repeal those that unnecessarily harm Kansas cattlemen and women and look forward to working with him in the future.”

The Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works maintains jurisdiction over a wide-variety of federal policies concerning environment, energy, wildlife, and infrastructure issues, which directly impact the day-to-day functions of our farmers, small businesses, and families in Kansas.

More specifically, the committee oversees the implementation and enforcement of federal air and water quality standards, but it must do so without unduly harming Kansans’ livelihoods as a result. Additionally, burdensome wildlife conservation regulations drastically hinder economic development in rural communities in some cases, and it is the duty of the committee to weigh the costs of such decisions. The committee also plays a critical role in addressing the national infrastructure and public works needs of a competitive American economy so that Kansas farmers and ranchers can transport their produce and livestock efficiently.

Prior to being elected to the U.S. Senate, Sen. Moran served for 14 years on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee including as chairman of the Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities and Risk Management. Sen. Moran continues to fight to make certain farming and ranching families have the opportunity to earn a living and pass on their agricultural heritage to the next generation of producers, all while working to eliminate wasteful spending.

Sen. Moran was appointed chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies for the 115th Congress.