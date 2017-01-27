Rozella Marie (Wright) Trapp passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Rush County Memorial Hospital in La Crosse, Kansas at the age of 74. She was born in Morris County, Kansas on the Maple Ranch, to the late Leroy and Vivian (Van Middleworth) Wright. She grew up in Neodesha, Kansas and graduated from Neodesha High School with the Class of 1960. She had six children, and on December 15, 1978 was united in marriage to Wayne Trapp in Sylvan Grove, Kansas.

Rozella was a talented and hardworking woman who loved being active in her community and church. She retired as a Postmaster for the United States Postal Service, worked for H&R Block in Salina, did taxes for friends and family, and helped Wayne in the truck, over a million miles, on the road. She enjoyed crocheting and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Lincoln Senior Center, Lincoln County Council on Aging, Lions Club, and Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Sylvan Grove.

Gifted with great organizational skills, having strong opinions, and liking to get things done, Rozella maintained a well-organized calendar of community events online. She loved serving the church as Financial Secretary and especially donating her time, treasure, and talents to cooking for all of the kids during Mid-Week Services, and making Halloween and Christmas treats while Wayne played Santa.

The greatest love of Rozella’s life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was so very proud of them and loved to brag about them to friends and neighbors. They were the light of her life and her entire world. She especially loved attending their sporting events and telling of all of their other accomplishments whenever she had an opportunity.

Rozella is survived by her husband Wayne Trapp of the home in Sylvan Grove, six children, twenty-six grandchildren, and twenty-one great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Leroy and Vivian Wright, sister Juanita Ross, twin sons, an infant son, and grandson Steven Tromble.

Rozella showed us by daily example how to love and care for one another more than ourselves. Through tireless acts of service, she leaves a legacy that has touched countless lives of children and adults alike. Although we are sad that she left us so soon, we rejoice, until we see her again, as she hears the words of her heavenly Father, “Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter into your eternal happiness.”

Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sylvan Grove. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00pm on Friday at the funeral home in Wilson.