Rose Zimmerman, 93, of Oakley, died Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Logan County Hospital. She was born November 22, 1923 to Theodore and Regina (Heier) in Gove County. On December 31, 1945 Rose married Joseph Zimmerman. She was a homemaker and worked hard on the family farm. Rose enjoyed quilting, sewing, making clothes and cooking for her family. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. Joseph Alter Society.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Joseph (1988); grandson Kevin Zimmerman; brothers, Andrew, Pete, George, and Clement Ziegler; sisters, Regina, Lutgard, and Johanna Ziegler, Frances Selenke, Julia Kimmett, Mary Maurath, Catherine King, and Cecilia Butler.

Survivors include her children, Larry (Pauline) Zimmerman, of Oakley, Lona (Frank) Munk, of Oakley, Lila Zimmerman, Chanhassen, MN, Marilee (Terry) Nickelson, of Overland Park, Pat (Ron) Clark, of Oakley, Daniel (Linda) Zimmerman, of Olathe and Karen (Ryan) Swart, of Olathe; sister in-law Audrey Zimmerman, of Newton: fifteen grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5-7:00pm on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Baalmann Mortuary, Oakley with Vigil service at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be 10:30am on Monday, January 30, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Oakley. Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Catholic School, Justice for All or Masses in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 204, Oakley KS 67748. For online condolences or information visit: www.baalmannmortuary.com