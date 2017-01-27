Police: Driver hospitalized after crash into Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a suspect after an injury accident.

Just before 10p.m. on Thursday, first responders were dispatched to report of an injury accident in the 1100 Block of SW Lane in Topeka. The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene but there were signs of a possible head injury, according to a media release.

Police located the driver at a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver struck a decorative light pole, a mail box, nearly 75 feet of fence and a house.

The fire department responded to turn off gas to the residence.

Police gave the driver several traffic citations, according to the media release. Name of the driver was not released by police.