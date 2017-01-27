Nicodemus National Historic Site to host ‘A Chautauqua Preview to Graham County’

Nicodemus Historical Society

Nicodemus National Historic Site in partnership with Nicodemus Historical Society invites the public to join them for A Chautauqua Preview to Graham County program to commemorate the start of Black History Month.

The program will occur on Feb. 4 starting at 1 p.m. It will be held at the Nicodemus National Historic Site Visitor Center located at 304 Washington Ave., Nicodemus.

Chautauqua (pronounced –sha-taw-kwa) was a highly popular late 19th and early 20th century adult education movement in the United States. Today, chautauqua is experiencing a renaissance as people are discovering that lifelong learning is one of the keys to living a happy, fulfilling life. Throughout North America existing chautauquas are providing entertainment and culture for the whole community, with speakers, teachers, musicians, entertainers, preachers and specialists of the day.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1 p.m A Chautauqua Preview to Graham County will offer nothing less than the essential learning, laughter, and human interaction that characterizes a Chautauqua.

Attendees will hear from Len Shamber of Damar, portraying Dr. Newth of Nicodemus tackle the atrocities of the April 7, 1887 prairie fire; Gil Alexander, portraying his great grandfather, Samuel Garland, buffalo soldier at the Battle of Beecher Island and Nicodemus businessman and land agent; the infamous John Niles of Nicodemus portrayed by Barrie Tompkins, explains his case and trial held in Stockton, where he fought and won to everyone’s surprise; Johnella Holmes, portraying her great-great grandmother Zerina Williams, and Barrie Tomkins portraying her husband Tom Johnson, former slaves of Vice President, Richard M. Johnson explain their decision to move from Kentucky to Nicodemus and much more.

For more information call (785) 839-4233 or email nico_ranger_activities@nps.gov.