Navigating a struggling farm economy to be discussed

ELLIS CO. EXTENSION

Farmers and ranchers are currently experiencing one of the biggest downturns in history with many parallels to the 1980s, and commodity outlooks remain pessimistic into the future.

The Ellis County Extension Office is hosting the “Top 10 Considerations to Navigate a Struggling Farm Economy” program on Monday, February 6th in Hays at the K-State Ag Research Center in Hays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The focus of the program will be on several different topics to start thinking critically about how the farm operation might withstand these hard times, and to provide the decision framework of how to evaluate what viable options or opportunities exist to become more efficient and to strengthen the farm business.

Some of the topics of discussion are: Overview of the Farm Financial Situation, Cost of Production for Crops & Livestock, Maintaining Working Capital & Restructuring Debt, How Long Can I Afford to Lose Money on Rented Ground, and more.

The RSVP and $15 registration fee are due by Monday, January 30th.

To register, call the Ellis County Extension Office by January 30th at (785) 628-9430.