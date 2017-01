The Hand He Was Dealt

A bunch of guys were sitting around a table playing a game of cards. “I win!” exclaimed Johnson, at which point Henderson threw down his cards.

“That’s it! I’ve had it! Johnson is cheating!!!”

“How can you tell?” Phillips asked.

“Those aren’t the cards I dealt him!”

