When Kathleen “Kathy” Schmidt Hanson was a teenager, her dad Alvin would wait and watch inside the house as she would be saying goodbye to her dates. If he thought she might be lingering too long, he would begin flipping the light switch on the porch: her father’s way of saying, “Okay, come on home.”

Kathy was known for her infectious laugh and her sense of humor. Her warm and engaging spirit was a magnet that drew people to her. She befriended everyone and would create bonds that lasted a lifetime. Loyal and loving, Kathy was also quick to lend a hand to those in need. She retired from a 35-year career at Blue Cross and Blue Shield in 2012 and was able to spend the last five years of her life doing the things she enjoyed. While that did include a little bit of Days of Our Lives (that evil Stephano!) and a little more of gambling at the casino, she which she loved the most was simply spending time with family and friends.

Her grandkids were at the center of her life and she would do anything and everything with them. Including watching and talking about sports, though her grandson Patrick said it was clear she didn’t quite understand the games. Over the last couple of years, Kathy had some health challenges, yet was able to push through them with her fighting spirit and zest for life. But on January 25, it was her Heavenly Father this time who was flipping the switch on the front porch and telling her, “Okay, come on home.” Kathy is survived by children, Tricia (Patrick) Corcoran and Derek Hanson; brother, Warren (Beth) Schmidt; sister, Carol (Charles) Sanders; grandchildren, Tyler, Patrick, Dylan, Abby, Madalyn, Izaevion and Donovan; several nieces and nephews. Preceding Kathy in death were her parents, Alvin and Rose Schmidt, and daughter-in-law, Mayra.

Visitation, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Friday, January 27; Memorial service, 2:30 pm, Saturday, January 28, both at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Immediately following the service, a reception will follow at the ARC of Sedgwick County, 2919 W. 2nd St. N., Wichita, KS 67203. In lieu of flowers, memorials established with KidzCope, 9415 E. Harry, S-501, Wichita, KS 67207 and Rettsyndrome.org in Cincinnati, OH.