Gerald L. Ruder, 79, Salina, died Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at the Salina Regional Health Center.

He was born November 30, 1937 in LaCrosse, Kansas the son of Rudolph and Mary (Rohr) Ruder. On September 5, 1960 he married Anita M. Herrman in Hays, Kansas. They celebrated 53 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on January 9, 2014. Gerald worked for 42 years as a salesman and sales manager for Betts Baking Company. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Gerald was very outgoing and social, had a strong work ethic, was a devout Catholic, and was a great father, husband, and provider for his family, and was never one to complain. He enjoyed camping, traveling, watching television, keeping up with politics, and following the Chiefs, Jayhawks, and Royals. Most of all he loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren, especially the babies.

Survivors include one son; Michael Ruder and wife Rita of Frisco, TX, two daughters; Denise Cart and husband Jeff of Minneapolis, KS and Sheila Hite and husband Andrew of Olathe, two brothers; Kenneth J. Ruder and wife Ellen of Arvada, CO and Richard Ruder and wife Sharon of Hays, two sisters; Carol Beyer of Hays and Debbie Weber of Hays, ten grandchildren; Allyson Ruder, Paige Ruder, Shannon Arnold and husband Drew, Amanda Aslin and husband Paul, Nicole Larm and husband Devin, Austin Cart, Connor Cart, Jeffrey Hite, Alec Hite, and Caleb Hite, and five great grandchildren; Addison Shelton, Cameron Hackney, Lillian Arnold, Gianna Arnold, and Berkley Larm.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Anita, and his brother-in-law Joseph Beyer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Monday, January 30, 2017 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 215 W. 13th Street, Hays. Inurnment with military honors by the Hays VFW Post #9076 Honor Guard will follow in the St. Joseph cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm until 8:00 on Sunday and from 9:00 am until 9:45 on Monday, all at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street. A combined vigil and rosary will be at 7:30 pm on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the St. Joseph Catholic Church, in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com