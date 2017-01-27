FHSU softball picked ninth in MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Softball has been picked ninth in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll, released on Friday (Jan. 27). The Tigers are coming off a seventh place finish in the conference in 2016 and enter their third year under head coach Adrian Pilkington.

The Tigers are very young this year with just three seniors on the roster, which includes Kylie Strand, Claudia Vazquez and Ashley Beavers. Strand has the most experience of any player on the team at FHSU, now in her fourth year with the program. Vazquez and Beavers both transferred in last year. Nine of the 14 on the roster are newcomers this year, which includes seven freshmen and two junior transfers. Juniors Veronica Knittig and Carrie Clarke are the only other two with experience in an FHSU uniform beyond the three seniors.

Finding cohesiveness early in the season will be key to the team’s success with so many new faces. The Tigers are coming off a 21-30 season in 2016, which saw the team reach .500 just once early in the season at 6-6. Following that, the Tigers were never able to push their record north of the break-even mark, but they did finish the year strong by winning eight of their last 10 regular season games.

Fort Hays State lost its top seven hitters by batting average from last year, making Strand the top offensive returner. She hit .219 with four home runs, eight doubles, 25 RBI, and 20 runs scored. Vazquez was right behind in average at .212, adding five extra-base hits, 20 RBI, and 21 runs scored. Beavers was used mainly for defense and pinch running purposes in 2016.

Clarke is the only pitcher to return after going 5-11 with a 5.66 ERA in 118.2 innings pitched last year. Lexie Kimminau and Hailey Chapman are freshmen looking to make an immediate impact in the circle.

The Tigers open their season in Texas on Friday, February 10. They play five games at the West Texas Invitational in Canyon, Texas to kick off the season. They will be at home for the first time on February 22.

2017 MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Central Oklahoma (12) 168

2. Missouri Western (2) 152

3. Pittsburg State 151

4. Northwest Missouri 128

5. Central Missouri 105

6. Northeastern State 101

7. Southwest Baptist 90

8. Emporia State 86

9. Fort Hays State 75

10. Missouri Southern 62

11. Washburn 55

12. Nebraska-Kearney 46

13. Lindenwood 40

14. Lincoln 13

FHSU Sports Information