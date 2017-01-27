CLINKSCALES: Appreciating the second half of life

One morning, I was preparing to write an article. Before I did, and as is my routine, I did some reading and wrote in my journal.

Part of my reading that particular morning was a portion of the Bible. There are sections in the Bible that I struggle with. One is the book of Job. However, at the end of book of Job, this appears: “So the Lord blessed Job in the second half of his life, even more than in the beginning.” Job 42:12

What a wonderful statement.

Many families come to me in a crisis—usually with significant health issues. For some, their view on life at many times warms my heart, and I appreciate them letting me in. Others express nothing but frustration and doubt.

This is what I have learned from the families that I have worked with. While over half of my life may be over, I am blessed. I should not focus on what I cannot do, the “opportunities” that I missed, or the “bad” events of my past. Instead, I need to appreciate all that I have and all I am receiving in the second half of life.

Let me be more personal. I am blessed with a wife that has put up with me for over 36 years, three sons and two daughters-in-law, a couple of really good friends, and time to enjoy them all. They are all blessings that continue to bless me.

I am blessed with an occupation that allows me to help other people, which has always been a goal of mine. I am blessed because I work with people that have the same vision.

I am blessed because I live in a wonderful community that has good, down to earth people. I can be as involved as I want to be. I can walk to my office. I am no more than 10 minutes from anywhere in town.

I am blessed because in five minutes, I can be “in the country.” In less than an hour, I can be walking in the woods, with no other person around. I can enjoy the clear air and blue skies.

So many fear the second half of life. They focus on what they do not have, what they did not get, or what they cannot do now.

Do as I did on this particular morning. Write down the blessings that you are receiving during your second half of life. I am sure that you are going to find there are more blessings on the way.

