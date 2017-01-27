Claiborne Kyles leads Indians to 12 point win over Dodge City

By: GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

Claiborne Kyles had a empathic dunk to go along with a game high 22 points matching his career high as the Indians cruised to their second straight win by beating Western Athletic Conference Foe, Dodge City 66-54.

Highlights

Hays High and Dodge City kept things close for the large portion of the first quarter of play. Hays High hit their first two shots including a three by Kyles and the score was 7-7 at the 4:36 mark in the first quarter. Dodge City would proceed then to turn it over on four straight possessions leading to a 16-0 run by Hays High and the Indians would never trail from there building a lead by as much as 22 points in the first and on their way to a 66-54 win.

Coach Rick Keltner Interview

Dodge City would come out in the first quarter on a 5-0 run, but the Indians would counteract with a 11-2 run of their own and build a 24 point lead which would be the largest of the game. Indians had three in double figures lead by Kyles who matched his career high of 22 points. Tradgon McCrae would score 11 and Tyrese Hill would add 11.

Hays High improves to 9-3 on the year and have won two straight now. Dodge City falls to 2-10 and have lost six straight. Indians will be back in action Jan. 31 in Salina against Salina South