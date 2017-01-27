Hays has no problem with Golden Buffaloes in McPherson

Dustin Armbruster

Hays High hit the hardwood twenty-four hours after a first round loss at the Mid-America Classic in McPherson to face Wichita Southeast. The consolation semi-final game featured 6-4 Hays and 2-9 Wichita Southeast. The two schools had met one time prior in the tournament. The Indians took a 57-55 overtime victory in the 2015 seventh place game.

Hays used a 14-0 run over a two minute stretch of the first quarter to put distance between themselves and Southeast. The Indians led 19-4 after one quarter forcing 13 turnovers and hold the Golden Buffaloes to just five shot attempts. The Indian’s lead never dropped below double figures in the second quarter as they twice pushed the lead up to 19. By half time the Indians led 35-18 behind 13 points from Kallie Leiker which established a career high.

Highlights

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/HHS-Highlights-Spot-1-27-17.mp3

The Indians used a 14-2 run in the third quarter to push their lead north of twenty for the first time in the game and led 51-24 after three. Each team rotated freely through their players in the fourth quarter as Hays took the 57-36 victory.

Coach Kirk Maska

Kallie Leiker led the way for the Indians with her 13 first half points. Maddie Keller added 10 for Hays. Wichita Southeast was led by Sandra Pollard with 13. Hays moves to 7-4, matching their win total from last season. Southeast falls to 2-10. Hays will play either Andale or Dodge City for 5th place on Saturday at 3:45