Verda Kay Johnson, age 65, died January 24, 2017 at the Ness County Hospital, Ness City. She was born on October 13, 1951 in Ransom the daughter of Edwin and Katie Sander Herman.

She was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church and the Altar Society. She was the city clerk for the city of Utica and she loved being a farm wife.

She married Jon Johnson in Scott City, on July 10, 1971. He survives.

Other survivors include three daughters, Robin Slagle, Salina, Wendy (Jeremy) Duskie, Kansas City, Kansas, and Jodi (Lafe) Gillespie, Quinter; one son, C.J. Johnson, Quinter; one sister, Vera Soderberg, Dodge City; two brothers, Eddie Herman, Hays, and Gary Herman, Leavenworth; and 14 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Rosary and parish vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Aloysius Church, Ransom on Friday, January 27, 2017. Funeral service will be at the church on January 28, 2017, 10:00 a.m. with burial in the Utica Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Verda Johnson Benefit Fund. Words of comfort and support may be left for the family at www.fitzgeraldfuneral.com.