Tigers hold off Lincoln in overtime

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

Hays, Kan. – Hadley Gillum hit two free throws with four seconds to play in overtime to break a 72-72 tie then O’Shai Clark missed a midcourt shot as time expired and Fort Hays State beat Lincoln 74-72 Thursday at Gross Coliseum.

The Blue Tigers (13-7, 6-5 MIAA) had a chance to win it in regulation but Anthony Virdure’s 3-point shot bounced off the back rim as time expired.

Mark Johnson Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

Fort Hays State (11-7, 5-5 MIAA) led by as many as eight in the first and by five at halftime, but the Lincoln opened the second half with a 10-2 run and led by seven with 13 minutes to play. The Tigers responded with a 17-2 run to go up eight with 6:58 left but Lincoln answered with an 11-2 run to take a 59-58 lead with 3:17 to play.

Rob Davis, who went 1-for-7 from beyond the arc in the first half and was held to five points, finished with a game-high 24. JaQuan Smith scored a season-high 17 along with 11 rebounds and Trey O’Neil added 11.

Anthony Virdure, who’s second in the MIAA in scoring, had 19 for Lincoln. Jaylon Smith, who’s third in the conference in scoring, added 16 along with 11 rebounds.