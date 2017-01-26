Suspects in triple-murder arrive back in Kansas

HARVEY COUNTY- With the cooperation of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, both Jereme

Nelson, 35, and Myrta Rangel, 31, have been safely and successfully extradited back to Harvey County.

They arrived in Newton around 5:45 Thursday evening, according to a media release.

Harvey County prosecutors have charged Nelson and Rangel each with one count of capital murder and three counts of first-degree murder.

They were arrested earlier this month in Mexico and were returned to the U.S., where they remain jailed in California until their return to Kansas.

Authorities have said the bodies of 33-year-old Travis Street and 37-year-old Angela May Graevs, both of

Moundridge, and 52-year-old Richard Prouty of Newton, were found Oct. 30 outside a rural home near Moundridge.

An 18-month-old child was found unharmed.

Nelson and Rangel are currently being housed in the Harvey County Detention Center.