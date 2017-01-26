K-State awards semester honors to more than 3,900 students

MANHATTAN – More than 3,900 students earned semester honors from Kansas State University for their academic performance in the fall 2016 semester.

Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.

The following area students earned honors from Kansas State University:

Alton

Seth Johnson, Natoma High School

Atwood

Diahonia Olson, Rawlins County Jr/Sr High Sch

Colby

Bryce Arnberger, Colby High School

Andrea Browne, Colby High School

David Browne, Colby High School

Gabrielle Browne, Colby High School

Rachel Browne, Colby High School

Chelsie Calliham, Colby High School

Ashley Coleman, Colby High School

Jenna Crampton, Colby High School

Abigail Friesen, Colby High School

Allison Friesen, Colby High School

Maura Hansen, Colby High School

Brady Holzmeister, Colby High School

Rachel Juenemann, Colby High School

Karly Kriss, Colby High School

Robert Lee, Colby High School

Joshua Matchell, Colby High School

John O’Brien, A Beka Acad Dvd Homeschooler

Michael Schiferl, Colby High School

Desiree Schippers, Colby High School

Mark Tole, Colby High School

Brooke Wark, Colby High School

Cheyne Weis, Colby High School

Elissa Zerr, Colby High School

Downs

Savana Brush, Lakeside High School

Dresden

Angela Ritter, Golden Plains High School

Ellis

Beth Augustine, Ellis High School

Erianna Basgall, Ellis High School

Dylan Haas, Ellis High School

Goodland

Mara Kling, Goodland High School

Berkley White, Goodland High School

Brianna White, Goodland High School

Gorham

Joseph Dortland, Victoria High School

Gove

Faith Tuttle, Wheatland High School

Grinnell

Heather Heier, Wheatland High School

Hays

Annaka Applequist, Thomas More Prep Marian Hs

Laura Braun, Thomas More Prep Marian Hs

Kacie Engel, Hays High School

Ethan Fort, Hays High School

Courtney Hess, Hays High School

Gary Kohlasch, Hays High School

Annie Mindrup, Thomas More Prep Marian Hs

Matthew Mindrup, Thomas More Prep Marian Hs

Allison Pfeifer, Thomas More Prep Marian Hs

Caleb Pfeifer, Hays High School

Tanner Pfeifer, Hays High School

Marlee Rath, Cimarron High School

Michael Schulte, Thomas More Prep Marian Hs

Summer Smith, Hays High School

Max Stieben, Hays High School

Hannah Talkington, Hays High School

Jillian Taylor, Hays High School

Kelli Veach, Thomas More Prep Marian Hs

Ross Werth, Thomas More Prep Marian Hs

Hoxie

Lacie Campbell, Hoxie High School

Kathryn Haffner, Hill City High School

Ellissa Heim, Hoxie High School

Courtney Schamberger, Hoxie High School

Christopher Weber, Hoxie High School

Kensington

Benton Hrabe, Thunder Ridge High School

Elly Miller, Thunder Ridge High School

Michelle Palmer, Smith Center Jr-Sr High School

Jackie Reneberg, Thunder Ridge High School

Kirwin

Darah Portenier, Thunder Ridge High School

Emmaline Wyrill, Thunder Ridge High School

Lebanon

Megan Haresnape, Smith Center Jr-Sr High School

Logan

Kinzie Alexander, Logan High School

Kodi Van Laeys, Logan High School

Long Island

Shayna Vincent, Northern Valley High School

Ludell

Nicolette Nemeth, Rawlins County Jr/Sr High Sch

McDonald

Reece Leonard, Cheylin High School

Kenan Reeh, Cheylin High School

Morland

Nicole Keith, Hill City High School

Chantelle Simon, Hill City High School

Norton

Philip Boutwell, Norton High School

Leif Carlson, Norton High School

Christopher Maddy, Norton High School

Andrew Schrum, Norton High School

Wyatt Wentz, Norton High School

Oakley

Austin Baalman, Oakley High School

Cody Faulkender, Oakley High School

Levi Hefner, Oakley High School

Brooke Hemmert, Oakley High School

Hannah Moorhous, Triplains High School

Lacey Ostmeyer, Wheatland High School

Carrie Pilkington, Oakley High School

Oberlin

Kaine Fredrickson, Decatur Community High School

Kade Grafel, Decatur Community High School

Molly Jansonius, Decatur Community High School

Hannah May, Decatur Community High School

Zachary May, Decatur Community High School

Tyler Shields, Decatur Community High School

Osborne

Jayson Carswell, Osborne High School

Palco

Dene Dryden, Palco High School

Park

Brandace Goetz, Wheatland High School

Penokee

Lucas Goddard, Hill City High School

Allison Nickelson, Hill City High School

Phillipsburg

Tanner Aherin, Phillipsburg High School

Brooke Boyington, Phillipsburg High School

Mattison Dusin, Phillipsburg High School

Suzanne Huntley, Phillipsburg High School

Riley Juenemann, Phillipsburg High School

Regan May, Phillipsburg High School

Kinze Reimer, Thunder Ridge High School

Samuel Sage, Phillipsburg High School

Lindsey Solida, Phillipsburg High School

Plainville

Madison McClellan, Palco High School

Brianna Moos, Plainville High School

Allison Sears, Plainville High School

Quinter

Katelyn Lee, Quinter High School

Rexford

Kami Miller, Golden Plains High School

Madison Walz, Golden Plains High School

Russell

Shannon Ney, Russell High School

Gage Nichols, Russell High School

Alexandra Ptacek, Russell High School

Janna Schulte, Russell High School

Jill Schulte, Russell High School

Brennan Walter, Russell High School

Sharon Springs

Cayden Daily, Wallace County High School

Rick Dewees, Wallace County High School

Clay Schemm, Wallace County High School

Hayden Walker, Weskan High School

Smith Center

Kaitlin Albert, Smith Center Jr-Sr High School

Trenton Bortz, Smith Center Jr-Sr High School

Wyatt Oliver, Smith Center Jr-Sr High School

St. Francis

Casey Keller, Saint Francis High School

Ross Nicklos, Saint Francis High School

Mayra Pacheco, Chase County High School

Tyler Raby, Saint Francis High School

Stockton

Allison Dix, Stockton High School

Audrey Green, Stockton High School

Caitlin Lingg, Stockton High School

Victoria

Benjamin Rajewski, Hays High School

Wallace

Chanity Daily, Wallace County High School

Grace Hammer, Wallace County High School

Weskan

Samuel McKinney, Weskan High School

Kellie Weeks, Weskan High School

Winona

Ryan Gfeller, Triplains High School