HPD arrest log, Jan. 19 to 22

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

——————————————

Logan Andrew Vanderwege, 18, Hays, was arrested at 5:09 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 3000 block of Indian Trail on suspicion of burglary.

Eric Wade Stumon Jr., 24, Hays, was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Jan. 19 in the 300 block of West Sixth on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darrin Patrick Sack, 49, Hays, was arrested at 11:04 p.m. Jan. 22 in the 1300 block of East 17th on suspicion of domestic battery.

Alyssa Joy Goodheart, 22, Hoisington, was arrested at 3:35 a.m. Jan. 21 in the 3400 block of Vine on suspicion of drug possession.

Michael Bryan Stricker, 19, Hays, was arrested at 2:06 a.m. Jan. 21 in the 500 block of West Seventh on suspicion of underage purchase/consumption of alcohol.

Wyatt Lee Haniger, 20, Hays, was arrested at 4:38 a.m. Jan. 22 in the 400 block of Limon on suspicion of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and underage consumption of alcohol.

Sean Michael Krahling, 33, Edinburg, Texas, was arrested at 1:29 a.m. Jan. 21 in the 600 block of East Sixth on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Coulter Lee Boyd, 23, Hays, was arrested at 5:35 a.m. Jan. 22 in the 500 block of East Sixth on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kathleen Elizabeth Deal, 22, Hays, was arrested at 2:02 a.m. Jan. 22 in the 100 block of East Eighth on suspicion of drug possession and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Kirk Vincent Birch, 51, Hays, was arrested at 8:50 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 1300 block of Schwaller on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving while suspended.

Gage Michael Younger, 21, Ellis, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of failure to appear.

Cassandra Kay Johnson, 28, Hays, was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Jan. 19 in the 3500 block of Canal on suspicion of domestic battery.

Pascual Rueda Guzman, 21, Hays, was arrested at 2:55 a.m. Jan. 19 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of failure to appear.