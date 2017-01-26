Hays’ comeback falls short versus Valley Center

Dustin Armbruster

Hays High entered the Mid-America Classic in McPherson winners of their last two games to push their record to 6-3. Their opponent in the first round, Valley Center, also entered with the same 6-3 mark. The two met up as the five seed (Hays) and the four seed (Valley Center). The Indians and Hornets met four times previously in the tournament with Valley Center holding a 3-1 advantage.

In the first quarter Valley Center scored in all the ways they had not on the season. Hitting three of five three point attempts and making all three free throws. Hays held a brief 6-5 lead then Valley Center went on a 12-0 run to establish their first double digit lead of the game at 17-6. Hays trailed by as many as 13 several times in the second quarter. The Indians cut the lead down to nine but missed a three at 28-19 that would have made the game a two possession contest. Hays scored the final three points of the half to cut their half time deficit to ten at 32-22.

Highlights

Savannah Schneider scored five consecutive points with less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter to get Hays back within five at 38-33, but Valley Center scored the final basket of the quarter to lead 40-33. After trailing 38-28 Hays went on a 14-4 run to close the gap down to two points at 44-42 with 1:53 remaining. That would be the closest the Indians would get. Hays missed their next two shots down 45-42, including a three pointer that would have tied the game. Valley Center hit five of their final nine free throws to win 49-42.

Coach Kirk Maska

Hays falls to 6-4 on the season and will play in the consolation semi-finals at 3:00. Valley Center improves to 7-3. Savannah Schneider led the Indians with 11.