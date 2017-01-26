FHSU grad students will conduct free hearing screenings in Hill City

HILL CITY — Free hearing screenings will be held on Friday, Feb. 3, in Hill City from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Graham County Hospital, 304 W. Prout.

Graduate students from the Fort Hays State University Herndon Clinic/Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders will be providing the screenings. They will have four stations, and each screening should only take 15 to 20 minutes.

Appointments are not necessary as screenings will be offered on a first come, first served basis. Results will be provided, and they will not be selling hearing aids.

This is the fourth of six free screenings offered this school year in western Kansas communities and sponsored by the Kansas Masons. Contact Russ Ingle, Hill City Police Chief, at 785-216-0883 or Marcy Beougher, FHSU CSD instructor, at 785-628-5366 for more information.