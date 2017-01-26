FHSU baseball picked 12th in preseason coaches poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Fort Hays State baseball team is ranked 12th in the 2017 MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll, released Thursday by the conference office. The Tigers finished 10th in the league standings last year. The poll is voted on by every coach in the league, and coaches do not list their team on their ballot.

Fort Hays State picked up 36 points in the balloting process, eight points back of 11th-place Lindenwood. Defending champion Central Missouri tops the poll with 140 points and nine first-place votes. Emporia State is picked to finish second with 130 points and one first-place pick, while Missouri Western was listed atop a pair of ballots to rank third with 119 points. Washburn received the final top vote, but is ranked fifth with 100 points, one point behind fourth-place Missouri Southern.

The Tigers return nine players from last season, including a pair of All-Conference performers in Nick Hammecke and Alex Weiss. Joining them on the roster will be five redshirts from last season and 20 newcomers.

The Tigers open the 2017 season next weekend in Alva, Okla. with a non-conference matchup with Northwest Missouri State on Friday, February 3. First pitch with the Bearcats is set for noon. FHSU will then play host Northwestern Oklahoma State twice, once Friday and again on Saturday (Feb. 4). Both games are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

2017 MIAA Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Central Missouri (9) 140 2. Emporia State (1) 130 3. Missouri Western (2) 119 4. Missouri Southern 101 5. Washburn (1) 100 6. Central Oklahoma 90 7. Northeastern State 75 8. Pittsburg State 53 9. Northwest Missouri 49 10. Nebraska-Kearney 46 11. Lindenwood 44 12. Fort Hays State 36 13. Southwest Baptist 31

FHSU Sports Information