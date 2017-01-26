Early run fuels FHSU women to win over Lincoln

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

HAYS, Kan. – Tatyana Legette scored 15 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead the Fort Hays State women to an 81-68 win over Lincoln Thursday at Gross Coliseum. Emma Stroyan and Carly Heim added both scored 12 and Jill Faxon came off the bench to chip in 11 as the Tigers (15-4, 6-4 MIAA) end their second two-game losing streak of the season.

Tony Hobson Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

The Tigers held Lincoln (3-15, 2-9 MIAA) scoreless for over six minutes in the first quarter, scoring 15 unanswered. They led by 17 at halftime and by as many as 21 late in the third before the Blue Tigers rallied to close the gap to 11 with 30 seconds to play.

Freshman Erica Gibbons scored 17 to lead Lincoln who has now lost 22 straight games against teams from Kansas.